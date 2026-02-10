Poland to host international blueberry conference in March

Poland remains one of the main producers of highbush blueberries globally and continues to host the annual International Blueberry Conference. The 14th edition of the conference will take place on 5–6 March 2026. With more than 13,000 hectares under cultivation, Poland is the largest blueberry producer in Europe by area and ranks fifth worldwide.

© Highbush Blueberry Conference

While Spain leads Europe in overall production volume, Poland ranks ninth globally, with annual output estimated at 63–66 thousand tons. After a prolonged expansion phase, the Polish blueberry sector is now facing a period of slower growth amid changing market and cost conditions. The conference has traditionally served as a meeting platform for growers, traders, advisors, researchers, and technology suppliers to discuss industry developments.

Market growth slows

According to data from the International Blueberry Organization, blueberry acreage in the EMEA region increased from 42,000 hectares in 2020 to 58,000 hectares in 2024, with production exceeding 400,000 tons. Despite continued demand growth, expansion has slowed in several producing countries.

© Highbush Blueberry Conference

In Poland, blueberry acreage has stabilised following years of rapid increase. Area under highbush blueberry cultivation rose from 9.7 thousand hectares in 2020 to 12.5 thousand hectares in 2024 and remained unchanged in 2025.

Profitability under pressure

Growers are increasingly facing margin pressure due to rising costs, particularly for labour, harvesting, and production inputs. Polish data indicate that the cost of producing 1 kilogram of blueberries now exceeds 3.1 euros, while prices during peak supply periods often fall below this level.

© Highbush Blueberry Conference

An analysis by Mirosław Garliński published in Jagodnik magazine shows that over the past 25 years, blueberry prices increased by 68.7 per cent, while production costs rose by 170 per cent, resulting in declining margins and higher financial risk.

Investment and export challenges

Investment decisions for new plantings have become more complex. Establishing one hectare of blueberries in Poland is currently estimated to require 60,000–72,000 euros due to higher peat costs, planting material, and irrigation infrastructure.

© Highbush Blueberry Conference

Export beyond European markets is seen as a potential option, though shelf life remains a constraint. This topic will be addressed by Marco Butera of Better Berries, who states:

"Scientific literature clearly shows that the physiological condition of the fruit at harvest – not postharvest interventions – determines its storage potential. Fertilization and fertigation are often overestimated when genetic limitations or errors in harvesting and postharvest logistics occur."

Competition between regions

Year-round blueberry availability has increased competition between northern and southern production regions. These dynamics will be discussed in a panel moderated by Dominika Kozarzewska of the Polish Blueberry Promotion Foundation, alongside presentations including "North vs South" by Stephen Taylor of Winterwood Farms.

© Highbush Blueberry Conference

Topics addressed at the conference include climate variability, mechanisation, new varieties, labour availability, and cost management, reflecting the structural changes currently affecting blueberry production.

© Highbush Blueberry ConferenceFor more information:

Highbush Blueberry Conference

Tel: +48 664161991

Email: [email protected]

www.konferencjaborowkowa.pl