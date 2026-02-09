Milan hosts European growers and buyers meeting in March

Milan once again confirms its role as one of Europe's agri-food hubs. On March 5, 2026, the "BtoB Growers – Buyers Meeting" will take place at the Air Hotel Linate. The professional event is designed to bring European growers into direct contact with buyers and importers from Italy and across Europe.

The one-day meeting focuses on creating new business opportunities, strengthening existing commercial relationships, and showcasing fruit and vegetable production from across the continent.

© Agro Consulenze

The initiative responds to the growing need for agricultural companies to access new markets and present their products to qualified stakeholders, at a time when demand for fresh, certified, and high-quality produce continues to grow. The BtoB format, based on direct meetings between producers and potential buyers, remains one of the most effective tools for developing concrete and lasting business contacts.

Focus on market access and networking

The "BtoB Growers – Buyers Meeting" is aimed at agricultural companies, cooperatives, producer organisations, and exporters seeking to expand their sales networks, access new markets, and increase visibility among professional buyers. The event provides a platform to promote Italian and European production and to develop commercial collaborations based on quality, transparency, and reliability.

Program

March 5 will follow a structured program designed to maximise networking opportunities:

9:30 – 12:30: Morning BtoB meetings between growers and buyers

12:30 – 14:30: Networking lunch

14:30 – 17:00: Afternoon BtoB meetings

European buyers and importers will participate, enabling direct exchanges on market needs, demand patterns, and current trends. Products discussed during the meetings will include berries, apples and pears, kiwifruit, summer fruit, citrus fruit, and vegetables. The full list of buyers will be available from February 20, 2026.

A limited number of places remain available for farms, cooperatives, and buyers. Expressions of interest and requests for participation details can be sent to [email protected].

Organiser

The event is organised by agroconsulenze.com, a platform supporting producers and agri-food companies in developing commercial strategies, accessing new markets, and building international partnerships.

On March 4, 2026, also at the Air Hotel Linate, Agroconsulenze will organise the Second European Conference on Blueberry Cultivation, with participation from around 120 growers from different countries. Buyers, including Driscolls, Widmann, and ACF for ALDI Europe, will attend and present their quality requirements and market expectations.

© Agro ConsulenzeFor more information:

Agro Consulenze

Tel: +39 366 631 4643

Email: [email protected]

www.agroconsulenze.com