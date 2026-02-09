Pompur apple and agricultural drone win 2026 innovation awards

In the Fresh Produce category, the award went to the apple brand Pompur, developed by the Niederelbe breeding initiative. In the Technology category, the L50 Drone from ABZ Innovation received the award. The winners were selected by trade visitors to Fruit Logistica, who voted over two days. In each category, five products had been shortlisted by independent expert juries.

© Fruit LogisticaFresh Produce category: POMPUR apple

Pompur was recognised in the Fresh Produce category. The apple brand has been developed for consumers with apple-related allergies and is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF). According to the Niederelbe breeding initiative, Pompur is the first apple brand worldwide to receive this certification. The name combines the word stems "POM" for apple and "PUR" for pure.

'We have created a product that gives many people access to apples that they previously couldn't enjoy. In Germany alone, there are between 3.5 and 4 million people with this allergy,' said Maik Stölken, Managing Director of ZIN. 'Our apple hasn't come this far just because it's allergen-free. It also simply tastes good. Today, we are celebrating the result of 20 years of development work.'

© Fruit Logistica

Technology category: L50 Drone

The award in the Technology category went to the L50 Drone developed by ABZ Innovation. The drone uses lidar-based technology and is designed for agricultural spraying applications. According to the manufacturer, the drone combines a high-capacity battery system with automated control, allowing it to remain airborne longer than comparable models and to cover areas of up to 24 hectares. The L50 Drone has a tank capacity of 50 litres, intended to support operations on larger production areas when applying crop protection products and fertilisers.

'This award is a great recognition of our work and means a lot to us,' said Gyula Törok, Chief Commercial Officer of ABZ Innovation. 'We are the first drone manufacturer in Europe to develop this type of drone. Winning the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award shows us that we are on the right track.'

The Fruit Logistica Innovation Award was presented for the 20th time in 2026. Two independent juries selected ten nominated innovations across both categories from a larger pool of entries. The final selection was made by visitors attending Fruit Logistica.

