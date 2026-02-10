Winter specialty citrus line up covers all the bases

Winter citrus season is here and Frieda's Branded Produce is helping retailers to seize the moment with snackable, affordable citrus varietals.

Whether it's the availability brought on by the winter season, a desire for immune-boosting foods rich in vitamin C, or healthier eating brought on by a "new year, new me," winter is when consumer appetite for citrus is at its peak.

The company offers a line up of specialty citrus that includes mandarinquats, limequats, calamondins, Tahitian pummelos, Meyer lemons and pink lemons that are available now. Most recently back in season in the line-up are Lemonade Lemons and Popjoys® Kumquats.

© Frieda's Branded Produce

The company's Tahitian pummelos.

Circana's Fresh Produce Category report for 2026 indicates that the brands positioned to lead will innovate around convenience, health and affordability. Fresh fruit is expected to outpace overall produce growth, with high demand for snack-sized options and unique varieties.

The program enables retailers to design a practical set that's tailored to how people are shopping:

Grab-and-go snacking: With sweet, edible rinds and tart, juicy flesh, Popjoys kumquats, mandarinqauts, limequats and calamondins give shoppers a refreshing, portion-friendly citrus option for lunchboxes, desk snacks and quick cravings.

Extra zest for everyday eating: Meyer, pink and soon-to-arrive Lemonade lemons fit into cooking, baking and beverages. They also support post-New Year's wellness routines with vitamin C, antioxidants and heart-healthy flavonoids.

Nature's answer to the sour-tart-sweet trend: Consumers can't get enough sour-tart-sweet candies, drinks and fruits like Frieda's line of poppable quats. Consumer favorites like mandarinquats, limequats and Popjoys kumquats demonstrate that "nature's candy" will not be outdone.

Must-try cart stoppers that keep produce departments interesting: Tahitian pummelos bring size, a lemon-lime flavor with hints of melon, plus trial-driving novelty to winter citrus displays.

© Frieda's Branded Produce

Meyer lemons.

Seasonal buzz is key and the company's winter citrus program is also backed by measurable brand performance. The company's:

Meyer lemons are outpacing growth in the total lemon category and leading branded Meyer lemon growth.¹

Citrus growth is ahead of category growth, year over year (YOY), with 9.4 percent unit growth compared to 6.2 percent for the category.²

Popjoys are more than 15 percent less expensive than the next leading competitor based on price per unit, delivering strong value and keeping specialty citrus in reach to more customers.³

With this winter citrus lineup, retailers can build a set that is right for the season and right for shoppers. Contact a company sales representative for availability information, assortment planning and merchandising support.

Source: Circana, Total U.S. multi-outlet (MULO), latest 52 weeks ending Dec. 28, 2025

¹ Unit, volume and dollar sales, as applicable

² Unit sales across the competitive set, including kumquats, Meyer lemons and limequats (all brands),

³ Unit sales and average price per unit.

