Keynote speaker announced for Viva Fresh Expo

The Texas International Fresh Produce Association (TIPA) announced that Hunter Pinke will serve as the 2026 keynote speaker at the Viva Fresh Expo, bringing a timely message of resilience, adaptability, and perspective to the Tex-Mex produce community.

In an industry shaped by weather, markets, labor challenges, and constant change, Pinke's keynote will focus on how leaders respond when plans shift and why mindset matters as much as strategy. His "no bad days" philosophy offers a practical framework for navigating uncertainty while staying focused on purpose and progress.

"Hunter's message resonates deeply with agriculture," said Dante Galeazzi, president and CEO of the Texas International Fresh Produce Association. "Our industry understands long days, unpredictability, and the need to pivot when conditions change. Hunter doesn't just inspire; he gives audiences a way to reframe challenges and move forward with resolve."

© Viva Fresh ExpoHunter Pinke

Born and raised in rural North Dakota, Pinke's perspective was forged through a life-altering spinal cord injury at age 22 that forced him to redefine success and leadership. A former Division I football captain and collegiate wheelchair basketball team leader, he understands firsthand how to adapt when circumstances change and how to lead through adversity. Now active in construction and family farming, Pinke speaks across North America about resilience, perspective, and building momentum in hard seasons; lessons that translate powerfully to today's produce industry.

Pinke's keynote will be a defining moment of the 2026 Viva Fresh Expo, setting the tone for an event built on regional leadership, cross-border collaboration, and the relationships that keep the Tex-Mex produce corridor moving. Because fresh produce is a high-pressure, perishable business—where timing is tight, conditions change fast, and decisions carry real consequences—his "no bad days" mindset mirrors the resilience it takes to deliver product from field to market every day. With attendees spanning growers, shippers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice leaders, the session will offer more than inspiration: practical perspective and actionable takeaways teams can apply immediately to navigate uncertainty and lead with clarity.

As the signature event representing the Tex-Mex fresh produce corridor, Viva Fresh Expo connects the people and organizations that move fresh produce from field to market across North America. The event has continued to grow year over year, welcoming nearly 3000 registered participants, including 400+ buyers.

Registration can be found here.

For more information:

Viva Fresh Expo

Tel: +1 (956) 581-8632

[email protected]

www.vivafreshexpo.com