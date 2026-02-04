Bright Bounty Moroccan mandarin season kicks off

The first containers of Bright Bounty Moroccan mandarins have arrived, officially kicking off the Morocco mandarin program. Early arrivals are showing outstanding color and excellent internal quality.

Crop reports from Morocco indicate a strong mandarin season overall. With indications of fruit drop impacting California supply, Moroccan mandarins provide a strategic solution for maintaining consistent availability.

"We're really excited about the quality coming out of Morocco this season," said Alden Guptill, sales manager, Bright Bounty/DiSilva Fruit. "With strong sugars, great color, and reliable timing, Morocco mandarins give our customers confidence and continuity."

Currently arriving are Nadorcott variety mandarins. Very similar to Murcotts in both flavor and appearance, offering excellent eating quality and easy-peel characteristics that resonate with consumers. The program will be available in 1lb through 5lb bags, making it suitable for everyday sales as well as promotional activity.

The Bright Bounty Morocco mandarin season will run from February through April, creating strong opportunities for promotions throughout late winter and early spring. Fruit is available under the Bright Bounty label and select private-label programs. For availability, promotional planning, or private-label inquiries, customers should contact their sales representative.

