Michoacán will establish labs and biofactories to combat bacteria in lemons

Michoacán's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) announced the setup of two laboratories dedicated to producing beneficial insects that combat the Diaphorina pest, which impacts lemon crops across the state. This initiative is part of the Michoacán Plan for Peace and Justice, launched at the end of 2025, aiming to boost the productivity and income of local farmers.

Cuauhtémoc Ramírez Romero, head of Sader in Michoacán, stated that one laboratory will be set up in Antúnez, Parácuaro municipality, 22 kilometers from Apatzingán. The second laboratory might be located at the Faculty of Agrobiology at the Michoacán University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) in Uruapan, although this is still to be confirmed.

The strategy includes promoting lemon production and certified plants via two nurseries that will replace citrus plants affected by the HLV bacterium. Ramírez Romero also mentioned that efforts are underway between federal and state governments to boost producers' income.

Additionally, Sader plans to set up five biofactories to produce inputs for nutrition, pest, and disease control. 45 technicians hired by the federal government and 7 by the state government will be assigned directly to the lemon fields to improve crop conditions.

The plan also addresses other important regional crops like sugar cane, mango, berries, and avocado. This is part of a federal strategy initiated after the murder of former Uruapan mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez and Apatzingán lemon leader Bernardo Bravo Manríquez. For these sectors, measures to protect plant health are being evaluated to manage pests and diseases.

Regarding financial issues, Ramírez Romero noted that producers can obtain credits at an 8.5% annual rate via the National Programme Harvesting Sovereignty, which is lower than the typical 18-20% rates provided by most banks.

