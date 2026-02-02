U.S. tangerine and mandarin imports up 4% to 555,000 tons

U.S. tangerine and mandarin imports are forecast to rise by 4 per cent to 555,000 metric tons in marketing year 2025/26 (November 2025 to October 2026). If realised, this would mark a record for the second consecutive year and account for nearly half of U.S. fresh tangerine and mandarin consumption. The increase reflects lower U.S. production and higher exportable supplies from Morocco and Chile.

U.S. tangerine and mandarin production is projected to decline by 10 per cent to 997,000 tons. California accounts for nearly all domestic production and is expected to see lower output in 2025/26 following a bumper crop in 2024/25. Morocco, the third-largest supplier of U.S. imports, ships mainly between November and April, overlapping with California's main harvest window. Moroccan exports are forecast to increase slightly in 2025/26 and are expected to supplement reduced U.S. production.

To view the full report, click here.

Source: USDA