"Highly fluctuating availability and quality of citrus"

"The citrus market is experiencing uneven availability due to vessel delays, and quality differences are significant," says Jean-Pierre Bezuidenhout, Commercial Director at Wilko Fruit in Prinsenbeek.

"At the moment, Moroccan Nadorcott mandarins dominate the market. However, weather conditions in Morocco have been challenging, particularly due to rainfall, which has resulted in highly fluctuating availability and quality. Good-quality mandarins are fetching fair prices. Until now, prices remain relatively stable but not exceptionally high."

Jean-Pierre Bezuidenhout

"In oranges, the lower Spanish Navel crop is noticeable. Consumption, however, is not as high as we had hoped. From this week, the supply of Egyptian Baladi has increased substantially. This season started later than previous seasons, with colouring lagging behind in particular. Consumers remain price-sensitive, and market sentiment is mixed. Valencia types are also delayed due to colouration. " Bezuidenhout explains.

Spain currently serves as the benchmark for lemons. According to Bezuidenhout, demand is relatively stable, and he expects shortages as the South African season approaches. The lime market is currently dominated by Brazil. Demand is good, although prices fluctuate rapidly between peaks and troughs. In contrast, the market for Chinese pomelos is considerably more stable than last year. While the demand for grapefruit from Turkey, Spain, and Egypt has been surprisingly positive relative to this time of year."

