U.S. growers review cross-regional insights at citrus and specialty crop expo

California growers and agribusiness operators continue to face a combination of structural and operational pressures, including water management, labor availability, pest and disease control, rising input costs, and competition within specialty crop markets. In this context, exposure to research, technology, and production approaches developed outside the state can inform decision-making. One upcoming point of reference is the 2026 Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo, scheduled for August 12 and 13 in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo brings together growers, researchers, extension specialists, and agribusiness suppliers from multiple production regions. While citrus remains a core focus, the agenda extends to a broader range of specialty crops and production systems. Discussions typically centre on applied research, production challenges, and operational practices relevant to diversified horticultural operations.

Many of the subjects addressed at the Expo align with issues faced by greenhouse and field growers in California. Topics commonly include water-use efficiency, irrigation systems, pest and disease management, soil health, automation, and precision agriculture tools. Although climatic and regulatory conditions vary by region, the technical approaches and management frameworks discussed are often applicable across production areas.

The event also includes a trade show component, where exhibitors present inputs, equipment, and data-driven tools used across the specialty crop sector. These range from crop protection and nutrition products to automation solutions and farm management systems. For growers and agribusinesses, the trade floor provides an opportunity to compare approaches and assess how new technologies are being applied in different regions.

Interaction between attendees is a central part of the program. Educational sessions and time on the trade show floor allow for exchanges between growers facing similar constraints, regardless of location. These conversations can provide insight into how different production systems are responding to labor constraints, water availability, and cost structures.

Attendance at the Expo is open to growers and grower association representatives without an entry fee. Organisers have also made accommodation options available through a group hotel rate and early registration framework, supporting planning for those travelling from outside Florida.

As production conditions and regulatory environments continue to change, access to information from other growing regions remains part of how growers and agribusinesses assess risk and adaptation strategies. The 2026 Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo forms part of this broader exchange within the U.S. specialty crop sector.

