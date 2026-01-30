Organic Produce Summit 2026 registration opens

Organic Produce Summit returns to the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California July 14-16 for its 10th anniversary year.

For 10 years, attendees have gathered in Monterey, California to nurture not just crops, but to cultivate relationships within the organic produce industry.

In celebrating this milestone, show attendees can experience enhanced education, an expanded trade show floor, and the chance to develop long-term connections.

© Organic Produce SummitLooking back at the 2025 show.

Attendees can expect:

Third day devoted to networking: This includes a golf tournament, Women's luncheon, and partner event with CCOF

OPS event App: The app is available for pre-show planning, wayfinding on site, connecting with other attendees, and on-demand content.

Expanded trade show floor: Showcasing what organic produce has to offer, this will also be the first time inclusion of the entire organic produce industry–from growers, to allied service providers and supply chain partners

Special events: These include Yoga on the Beach, Seed to Service donation program, Welcome Reception and Organic Roots Pre-Reception for buyers and those new to OPS or the industry, Keynotes and educational sessions, and Retailer and Buyer Field Tours.

Retailer and general attendee registration is now open. Registration is available here.

For more information:

Organic Produce Summit

Tel: +1 (831) 884-5092

[email protected]

https://www.organicproducesummit.com/