Too Good To Go launches in Japan and confirms very good results in France

Too Good To Go, the anti-waste company founded in Denmark in 2016, continues to expand internationally. After the United States and Australia, the company will be setting up shop in Japan in 2026, its 21st location. It has also confirmed its excellent results in France.

As part of its strategy to reduce food waste, Japan has set itself ambitious targets, aiming to cut domestic waste by 50% and corporate waste by 60% by 2030. In 2023, however, the country still generated 4.64 million tons of wasted edible food. It is against this backdrop that Too Good To Go is entering the Japanese market, drawing on its 'international experience' and an application model already deployed in several countries, boasting a base of around 80 local partners, including local shops.

While it arrives in Asia, Too Good To Go also confirms its success in the United States, where it now saves over a million meals a month and has more than 17 million users. One of the highlights of 2025 was the extension of the partnership with Whole Foods Market, which is now deployed in more than 500 shops.

"40% of the food produced in the world, from farm to fork, ends up in the bin. It is this reality that gives meaning to Too Good To Go and continues to guide our development. After affirming our leadership position in Europe and demonstrating the relevance of our model in North America, the launch in Japan in 2026 was a key step. This is our first market in Asia, in a country where our ambitions in terms of reducing food waste and respect for food fully echo our mission," explains Lucie Basch, co-founder of Too Good To Go.

Impact in France almost multiplied by 2 due to inflation

France, the Group's historic market, fully illustrates Too Good To Go's development dynamic after ten years of activity. Since 2023, against a backdrop of inflation and changing habits, Too Good To Go has doubled its impact.

In two years, the number of users has risen from 11.5 million to over 20 million in 2025 (3 million users joined the application in 2025), while the network of partners has tripled since 2023 to reach almost 50,000 retailers. Since its launch, more than 100 million shopping baskets have been sold in France, including almost 20 million in 2025 alone, making the country the first to cross this threshold. The application is also one of the most downloaded in the Food & Drink category in France in 2025, on the main download platforms, according to the company.

"France is one of Too Good To Go's largest and most dynamic markets. In 10 years, we have launched new solutions, making France one of the Group's driving forces for innovation and the first country to surpass 100 million baskets saved and 20 million users. 2026 looks set to be a pivotal year, with the roll-out of additional modules that will give our partners a comprehensive strategy for reducing food waste," explains Eve Baudon, Too Good To Go's sales director for France.

New modular and complementary solutions for better management of unsold goods

For several years, Too Good To Go has been putting in place new practical solutions to help its partners reduce food waste. In 2023, it launched the Too Good To Go platform, a solution comprising several modules to improve the management of unsold goods in supermarkets, based on AI. In the same year, Too Good To Go launched anti-waste parcels for manufacturers, a new link in the production chain to save the dry goods of nearly 300 partners. In 2 years, more than 1.2 million parcels have been saved.

