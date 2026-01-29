The 2025/2026 season for Egyptian oranges is marked by a clear discrepancy between the Navel and Valencia cycles, whereby Egyptian exporters hold a weak market position for the former while strong demand indicators are evident for the latter. Several factors explain this shift this season, as Amgad Nessem, export manager at El Teriak Farms, explains.

Navel orange season hit by poor weather and fierce competition

Nessem points out that Egyptian Navel oranges arrived on the market at an inopportune time. He explains: "The season started two weeks late due to weather-induced slow coloring, effectively shortening the export season to just 25 days this year. To make matters worse, Egyptian navel oranges reached the market at a time when many regions around the world, particularly Europe, were experiencing very cold weather and heavy snowfall, which impacted consumer behavior and reduced demand for oranges to never-before-seen lows.

Competition also factored into the situation, at a time when Chinese supply was abundant in Asia and South African oranges were still available in Europe. The Egyptian Navel orange season, therefore, failed to pick up after its sluggish start. This poor performance was set in stone when Egyptian Valencia oranges arrived on the market earlier than usual, ten days ago. European buyers generally prefer Valencia oranges to Navel oranges, and for all these reasons, the market simply chose to skip Egyptian Navel oranges this season," the exporter continues.

This change in the market occurred just as Egyptian producers were expecting a strong campaign, which contributed to higher prices for Navel oranges in Egypt and even led many growers to hold off on harvesting in anticipation of higher prices. As a result, according to Nessem, many exporters bought their oranges too early and too expensively, and many growers were left with large unsold oranges on their hands.

Valencia oranges to the rescue

The picture is different for Valencia oranges, according to Nessem. "Competition is definitely in Egypt's favor, with Spain currently being the only effective alternative for Valencia. Spanish Valencia oranges are arriving in limited quantities and in smaller sizes due to weather conditions. On the other hand, Egyptian oranges show a clear improvement in terms of quality and size, which will further strengthen our position in the market."

According to the exporter, indicators of strong demand are already evident. He explains, "We are seeing strong demand across all markets. Buyers are rushing to secure their programs, and shipments are increasing day by day, keeping prices sustained. The goal for us is not merely to save the season but to uphold Egypt's position as the global leader in the orange industry this season again."

© Youness Bensaid | FreshPlaza.com

Nessem shares that "the most telling indicator of market confidence in Egyptian oranges is the easing of border controls this season". He explains, "The European Union has lowered the sampling and inspection rate for Egyptian oranges from 20% last season to 10% this season. This is an indication of the European inspector's confidence in the quality and credibility of Egyptian origin and the exporters' adherence to the strictest MRL targets." On the other hand, the European Union has tightened controls this season on other Egyptian products, such as potatoes and strawberries.

A regular exhibitor at Fruit Logistica, El Teriak Farms will be located in Hall 22, Stand C-31.

For more information:

Amgad Nessem

El Teriak Farms

Tel: +201 207 976 920

Email: [email protected]

www.elteriakfarms.com