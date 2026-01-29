Limoneira appoints Greg Hamm as CFO

Limoneira Company has announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark Palamountain will step down from his role to pursue interests outside the company. Greg Hamm, currently Vice President and Corporate Controller, will succeed him as Chief Financial Officer. The effective date of the transition has not yet been determined.

Palamountain will remain available to Limoneira in an advisory capacity following his departure to support ongoing initiatives and ensure continuity during the transition.

Limoneira President and Chief Executive Officer Harold Edwards said Palamountain has been part of the company's leadership team since joining in 2012 and has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Edwards noted that Hamm had previously been identified as part of the company's succession planning process and had worked closely with Palamountain over several years.

© Limoneira

Palamountain said he appreciated the opportunity to serve the company and expressed confidence in Hamm's ability to lead the finance function going forward.

During Palamountain's tenure, Limoneira expanded its operations beyond lemons and avocados to include a broader mix of agribusiness and real estate activities. This period also included changes in cost management practices and the establishment of a partnership with Sunkist. Palamountain's role included oversight of financial strategy, capital planning, and reporting.

Hamm has been with Limoneira since 2004 and has served as Vice President and Corporate Controller since 2008. In these roles, he has been responsible for accounting, financial reporting, and coordination with auditors and financial institutions. His appointment reflects the company's existing succession planning framework for senior finance leadership.

As part of the transition, Kelly Lindell will assume the role of Corporate Controller. Lindell has been with Limoneira since 2019 and has been involved in the company's regulatory reporting processes. She has reported directly to Hamm since joining the organization.

Limoneira stated that the leadership changes are intended to ensure continuity in financial management, reporting, and internal controls as the company continues its operations across agriculture, packing, and real estate development.

