Bollo and ClemenGold partner on European mandarin supply

Bollo Natural Fruit and ClemenGold International have announced a strategic partnership focused on the supply of branded mandarins to European retail markets.

The collaboration combines Bollo Natural Fruit's Northern Hemisphere production base and retail integration in Europe with ClemenGold International's grower network and production footprint in South Africa. The companies state that the partnership is intended to coordinate counter-seasonal supply and provide continuity across the calendar year.

According to the partners, the arrangement brings together production from Europe and South Africa to align volumes, quality standards, and commercial programmes for retail customers. The stated objective is to streamline supply chains by working more directly with growers and reducing intermediary layers.

© ClemenGold

Antonio Alarcon Alzugaray, CEO of Bollo Natural Fruit, said: "The traditional supply chain adds costs and commissions at each link without providing any added value to the consumer. Each intermediary increases the final price, which reduces competitiveness compared to more direct models. This partnership allows us to offer retailers a smarter, more efficient alternative – one that is closer to the grower and closer to the consumer."

Bollo Natural Fruit will take a leading role in coordinating citrus programmes in European retail markets. Both companies operate integrated production and packing systems and manage their respective branded mandarin programmes through controlled supply chains.

ClemenGold International contributes Southern Hemisphere production through farms and partner growers across South Africa's main citrus regions, including Limpopo, Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape. This production base supplies fruit from April to October. The company states that its grower and packing operations comply with certification and audit requirements requested by international retailers.

Nico van Schalkwyk, CEO of ClemenGold International, said: "ClemenGold International has vast experience and success in global fruit supply and branding, supported by farms and packhouses that are able to deliver citrus of the highest quality – consistently. This is not just about combining volumes, though. It's about unifying two citrus leaders around a shared purpose – to deliver a consistently better, more reliable and more sustainable mandarin programme for global retail at sustainable grower returns."

© ClemenGold

The companies indicated that the partnership is structured as complementary rather than competitive. Both parties will continue existing retail and grower relationships while coordinating supply across seasons. The collaboration also includes alignment on branding activities and quality specifications.

For retailers, the companies state that the partnership is designed to support year-round mandarin availability, continuity of supply, and traceability through direct producer engagement. The sourcing model is also described as integrating environmental and social considerations within existing company frameworks.

The partnership will be rolled out across selected European retail programmes, with both companies retaining their existing brand identities and operational responsibilities within the combined supply structure.

© ClemenGoldFor more information:

ClemenGold Foundation

Tel: +27 21 883 9723

Email: [email protected]

www.clemengoldfoundation.com