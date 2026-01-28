EU and India conclude landmark free trade agreement

The EU and India have concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement, establishing a free trade zone covering around two billion people. The agreement links the world's second and fourth largest economies and sets new parameters for trade flows, including fruit, vegetables, and plant-based agri-food.

EU–India trade in goods and services currently exceeds €180 billion per year, equivalent to about US$197 billion. Under the agreement, tariffs will be eliminated or reduced on 96.6 per cent of EU goods exports to India. Overall tariff reductions are expected to save around €4 billion per year, or about US$4.4 billion, in duties. EU goods exports to India are expected to double by 2032.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "The EU and India make history today, deepening the partnership between the world's biggest democracies. We have created a free trade zone of 2 billion people, with both sides set to gain economically. We have sent a signal to the world that rules-based cooperation still delivers great outcomes. And, best of all, this is only the start - we will build on this success, and grow our relationship to be even stronger."

India will grant tariff reductions not previously offered to other trading partners. While the agreement covers a broad range of sectors, it also removes or reduces tariffs on EU agri-food exports that currently average over 36 per cent. For produce-related categories, Indian tariffs on products such as olive oil will be reduced from 45 per cent to zero over five years. Tariffs of up to 50 per cent on processed plant-based agricultural products, including bakery and confectionery items, will also be eliminated.

The agreement allows limited imports of selected fruit and vegetable products such as grapes, cucumbers, dried onions, and sweetcorn, while sensitive European agricultural sectors outside the fruit and vegetable category remain excluded from liberalisation. All Indian imports will continue to be subject to EU health, plant protection, and food safety rules, including reinforced inspections and border controls related to pesticides and traceability.

Beyond tariffs, the agreement provides EU companies with access to India's services markets linked to logistics, maritime transport, and trade facilitation. It also strengthens protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights, including plant variety rights, which are relevant for seed development and greenhouse production systems.

In parallel, the EU and India continue negotiations on a separate Geographical Indications agreement, which is intended to support the protection of regional agricultural products and reduce market distortion from imitations.

The agreement includes commitments related to sustainability, labour rights, and climate policy, alongside plans for an EU–India cooperation platform on climate action expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

The negotiated texts will now undergo legal revision and translation before being submitted for signature, ratification, and entry into force.

