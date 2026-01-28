Türkiye citrus exports up 41 per cent in 2025

Türkiye's citrus exports increased in 2025, rising 41 per cent compared with the previous year to US$1.47 billion, according to data from the Mediterranean Exporters' Association. Total export volume reached 1.5 million tons, generating higher foreign currency revenues from international markets.

Mandarins accounted for the largest share of exports. Export revenue from mandarins reached US$912.5 million, up from US$475 million a year earlier. Volumes increased from 702,000 tons to 944,000 tons, representing a rise of 34 per cent. Mandarins accounted for around 62 per cent of Türkiye's total citrus export value in 2025.

Lemon exports generated US$402.4 million in revenue. Oranges followed with export earnings of US$96.3 million, while grapefruits contributed US$65.2 million.

Iraq was the main destination for Turkish citrus, with imports valued at US$544.2 million. Russia followed with US$461 million, while exports to Ukraine reached US$106.4 million. Poland imported citrus worth US$52 million, and Romania accounted for US$48.4 million. Iraq's mandarin imports increased by 544 per cent compared with the previous year. Russia recorded a 35 per cent increase, Ukraine 17 per cent, and Poland 81 per cent.

At a regional level, Mersin was the largest exporting province, with citrus exports valued at US$696.2 million. Hatay followed with US$229.7 million, while Adana recorded exports worth US$136.4 million.

The figures reflect higher export volumes and shifting destination markets across Türkiye's citrus sector during the 2025 season.

Source: Daily News