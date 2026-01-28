Logistics and food industry strikes scheduled for next week in Greece

Two major worker strikes directly affecting fruit and vegetable production, and trade have been announced for next week in Greece. Both strikes bring workplace safety measures to the forefront. The first is a nationwide strike in the food industry that will take place on Tuesday, February 3rd. The strike has been called by the Panhellenic Federation of Workers in the Milk, Food, and Beverage Industry following a terrible explosion that occurred on Monday (January 26) at the Greek cookie factory Violanta in Trikala, killing five workers and completely devastating the building.

© 902.gr

The Violanta factory after the explosion.

With the case still under investigation, the Fire Department's report shows hole-ridden gas pipes in the facility. Moreover, statements made by Mr. Dimitris Armagos, president of the regional Workers' Center, refer to a technical safety inspection that had been carried out last summer at the specific factory by the syndicalist organization in cooperation with the Labor Inspectorate. Signs of defects in the gas leak detection mechanism were noted, but a final report from this inspection has not yet been disclosed.

"Some issues were noted, as happens every time an inspection takes place. I don't know to what extent these noted issues are related to the causes of the explosion," he says. However, he stresses that the syndicalist organization has repeatedly been prevented by company management from carrying out inspections or visiting workers at the factory, even with the use of police force.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.comSnapshot from a recent strike of the Panhellenic Federation of Workers in the Milk, Food, and Beverage Industry.

The second strike, which will take place on Friday, February 6th, will affect the primary logistics area in Greece, namely the port of Piraeus, which is the largest in the country, as well as the extended geographical area surrounding the port that is full of logistics companies, and seafarers across Greece.

This strike was originally planned long ago as a combined, synchronized action against the war economy by dockworkers in Greece, Italy, the Basque Country, Turkey, and Morocco. However, a recent major wildfire that broke out at large industrial fuel depots located within the city of Piraeus has triggered a massive wave of indignation, resulting in more regional workers' unions calling for a strike on the same date, demanding the protection of workers' lives.