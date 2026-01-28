Fruit Attraction São Paulo announces the opening of professional registration for its 2026 edition

Fruit Attraction São Paulo has begun accepting professional registrations for its third edition, scheduled from March 24 to 26, 2026, at the São Paulo Expo site. The event has become one of the key meeting spots for the fruit and vegetable industry in the southern hemisphere and Latin America.

The upcoming edition follows the 2025 event, which hosted over 16,000 professionals, 400 exhibitors, and attendees from 63 countries. In 2026, the goal is to strengthen its position as a key platform for business and analysis within the regional fruit and vegetable sector.

Organized by IFEMA Madrid and Fiera Milano Brasil, the fair will bring together producers, exporters, importers, distributors, retailers, institutions, and service companies related to the fruit and vegetable sector for three days.

The International Buyers' Programme remains a key focus of the event, having facilitated over 1,500 business meetings with 45 strategic buyers from various markets in its previous edition. Its goal is to promote direct connections between Latin American suppliers and global demand.

The event's agenda includes the Fruit Forum hosting conferences and talks on market trends, production challenges, and trade development, as well as a Cooking Show with live demonstrations highlighting uses and applications of fruit and vegetables.

Brazil plays a central role in the event's context. With over 212 million consumers and an agricultural sector that accounts for about 25% of its GDP, the country annually produces more than 40 million tons of fruit and vegetables. It is a regional leader in crops such as oranges, bananas, grapes, apples, citrus fruits, pineapples, and maize.

You can now register professionally at no cost through the event's official website.

Dates: March 24 to 26, 2026

Time: 10:00 to 18:00

Place: São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

São Paulo, Brazil