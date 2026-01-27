TSW 2026: Poland’s largest agriculture and horticulture trade fair

TSW, the largest agriculture and horticulture trade fair in Poland, opened this year on Friday and Saturday in Kielce. The event covers both greenhouse and open-field production and serves as a platform for local and international suppliers of planting material, cultivation systems, and sorting technologies. Soft fruit is a key topic at the trade fair.

Click here for the photo report.

© Thijmen Tiersma | FreshPlaza.com

Poland has a broad agricultural base with multiple production systems. Greenhouse production is mainly focused on tomatoes, while polytunnels and other structures are more common in soft fruit cultivation. Orchards are visible along the highways around Kielce, reflecting the country's activity in pome and stone fruit production.

This year, TSW hosted approximately 460 exhibitors. Visitor traffic was high, particularly on the first day of the two-day fair, resulting in crowded aisles. Attendees used the event to maintain existing supplier relationships and explore new technologies. The fair also included conferences where growers and specialists discussed a range of topics, from cultivation techniques to market developments.

The primary language at TSW is Polish. English is used at some stands, particularly by companies with international connections. For many companies, TSW serves as a channel for direct contact with Polish growers and visitors from neighboring countries.

A photo report of TSW 2026 is available. Further coverage on the fair and developments in the Polish market will follow on this channel.

Click here for the photo report.