Chile declares agricultural emergency in Ñuble and Biobío due to fires

To respond to the forest fire emergency in the Ñuble Region, the Minister of Agriculture and local liaison, Ignacia Fernández, along with INDAP national director Santiago Rojas and regional presidential delegate Rodrigo García Hurtado, announced on Wednesday the declaration of an agricultural emergency across the entire region.

"Today, we declared an agricultural emergency in the Ñuble Region. We provided direct support to 10 farming families who lost their fences and faced other damage. Over the coming days, we plan to continue offering assistance to help the affected communes recover their productivity," said Minister Ignacia Fernandez.

© Ministerio de Agricultura de Chile

The Secretary of State stated that they would continue to send aid of this kind in the upcoming days, including animal feed and beekeeping supplies, at least in the short term.

The delivery of construction materials, particularly poles for perimeter fences, to ten growers whose properties were damaged by the fire in Ránquil, Ñuble Region, marked the initial phase of a broader initiative led by the Ministry of Agriculture and INDAP. This effort aims to protect the livelihoods of peasant and indigenous family farmers.

According to INDAP's latest report, 214 growers accredited by the institution have been preliminarily identified as affected in the regions of Ñuble, Biobío, and La Araucanía, with over 58,000 hectares impacted.

© Ministerio de Agricultura de Chile

The Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, also declared an agricultural emergency in the Biobío Region due to recent forest fires across the entire area, which have caused significant damage to the productive sector.

The agricultural emergency will enable resources and aid to be provided to farmers and rural residents, following a census coordinated by the authority.

"We have declared an agricultural emergency for the Biobío Region. The main goal, along with providing basic aid, is to support those families who have been affected so they can get back on their feet, recover their productive activities, and restore their agricultural businesses to continue working and regain access to well-being. The idea is for this process to be carried out quickly, considering the needs that this entire situation has created," said the Minister of Agriculture and regional liaison, Ignacia Fernandez.

