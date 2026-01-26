Photo report Fruit Growing Fair

"EXPO Houten once again the focal point for the entire (top) fruit-growing Netherlands"

Nearly 140 exhibitors and more than 3,200 visitors attended the Fruitteelt Vakbeurs at EXPO Houten in the Netherlands. The trade fair was organised by the Dutch Fruit Growers Organisation (NFO) and FruitMasters and once again offered a broad range of exhibitors, which was widely appreciated by visitors.

The exhibition covered virtually all aspects of professional fruit growing. Exhibitors ranged from mechanisation companies and advisors in various fields to energy storage providers, construction companies, installers, crop protection suppliers, packaging companies, and packaging materials suppliers. Sorting technology, fruit tree nurseries, marketing organisations, housing solutions, hail netting, and night frost protection systems were also well represented.

© Andrea van den Hoven | FreshPlaza.com

Growers from across the Netherlands visited the event, making it a well-attended edition of the Fruitteelt Vakbeurs. Conversations between growers and suppliers were sometimes in-depth and critical, but the overall atmosphere at the 11th edition of the fair was positive.

Several innovations were presented during the event. Among those attracting particular attention were a method to upgrade existing sorting machines, as well as a new approach to controlling pear psylla using only water. Mechanical pruning machines were also prominently featured on the exhibition floor.

