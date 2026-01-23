U.S. FDA orange juice review renews focus on whole fruit

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews sugar levels in pasteurised orange juice, discussion within the food and beverage sector has intensified. The regulatory review focuses on the Standard of Identity for orange juice, including ingredient requirements, processing methods, and juice content specifications. Since 1963, pasteurised orange juice has been required to meet a minimum Brix level of 10.5 per cent.

In recent years, citrus growers, particularly in Florida, have faced difficulties meeting this threshold due to weather-related issues and citrus greening, which have reduced average sugar levels in oranges. As a result, the FDA is considering lowering the minimum Brix requirement to 10 per cent. This would reduce natural sugar content by around 1 g per 8 oz serving and allow a wider range of juice to qualify as pasteurised orange juice, with no reported impact on taste.

Orange juice consumption remains linked not only to taste but also to its nutritional role. Data shows that Americans consume roughly half of the recommended daily fruit intake, and that adding 100 per cent fruit juice can help increase fruit consumption by around 50 per cent. While this contributes to overall intake, it does not fully close the gap to recommended levels.

Against this backdrop, attention is also turning to the role of whole fruit. Research comparing whole fruit with fruit juice points to differences in nutritional outcomes. Reviews covering 83 independent studies indicate that whole fruit consumption is associated with greater satiety and longer-lasting fullness. Whole fruit retains dietary fibre and plant compounds that are largely removed during juicing.

At the same time, evidence suggests that higher intake of fruit juice, despite its nutrient content, can be linked to increased calorie intake. Studies have associated high juice consumption with weight gain, and in some cases with higher risks of certain cancers, while findings remain mixed for Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Fruit juice sugars are absorbed quickly, and sustained high intake of fructose can contribute to fat accumulation in the liver over time.

Consumer behaviour data provides further context. Reviews of industry research covering 15 studies and 26 experiments found that in 88.5 per cent of cases, consumers were willing to pay more for foods positioned as healthier. Reported premiums ranged from 5.6 per cent to 91.5 per cent, with a mean of 30.7 per cent. Preferences were strongest for products featuring reduced fat, whole grains, and added fruit and vegetables.

For food and beverage manufacturers, including those not directly involved in juice production, the FDA review has highlighted wider questions around product composition and fruit use. Incorporating whole fruit into product development is being examined as one way to respond to changing regulatory conditions, nutrition research, and consumer purchasing patterns, while aligning supply chains more closely with fresh fruit production.

