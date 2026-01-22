Peru hosts international blueberry seminar in Lima

Peru has developed into a central reference point for blueberry production in the region, with Lima playing a key role in technical and commercial coordination. Building on previous editions, an international industry meeting focused on blueberries will again take place in the Peruvian capital.

On March 11 and 12, the Lima Convention Center will host the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar. The event will bring together producers, exporters, importers, nurseries, genetics providers, and suppliers of irrigation systems, substrates, nutrition inputs, post-harvest solutions, packaging, logistics, and technology services. Researchers, consultants, and investors are also expected to attend, reflecting broad representation across the blueberry supply chain.

The seminar is organised by Blueberries Consulting and is positioned as a technical and commercial platform for the Peruvian blueberry sector. The program combines technical presentations, panel discussions, and question-and-answer sessions with commercial and networking activities.

Technical program and commercial exchange

The agenda covers production-related topics such as varieties, genetics, nutrition, crop management, and post-harvest handling, alongside market analysis intended to support planning and decision-making for upcoming seasons. According to organisers, the structure is designed to allow participants to compare approaches and review current production and market scenarios.

An exhibition area and designated networking spaces will run alongside the conference program, allowing for meetings between growers, service providers, and commercial partners.

Research and development focus

A complementary hall will host sessions centred on research and development, including nutrition and biostimulation. These sessions are intended to translate research outcomes into practical field application, with attention to performance measurement in production and post-harvest stages.

The program aims to link technical presentations with applied demonstrations, enabling discussion of management strategies across different production systems and harvest windows.

International participation

The seminar is expected to attract participants from more than 25 countries, reinforcing its role as a meeting point for international buyers and suppliers active in the blueberry sector. Exhibition booths are planned to facilitate direct discussions and technical exchanges between companies and decision-makers.

The event reflects Peru's continued role in global blueberry production and provides a setting for reviewing technical developments, market dynamics, and operational practices across the industry.

Contact: [email protected] WhatsApp: +56 9 3469 3871

Source: Blueberries Consulting