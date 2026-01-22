The second part of the Spanish mandarin and orange season is already in full swing, with demand quickly absorbing a supply of mandarins that is lower than usual at this time of year, and prices at the source in an upward trend, as is also the case with oranges.

© Clasol

"This year we have started earlier with the Nadorcott and Tango harvest because the rains in December and early January took a toll on the clementine production," says César Claramonte, CEO of Grupo Clasol. "At first, we thought that there would be a lot of fruit, but the mandarins that have already reached the right color are selling very quickly. The international markets are very lively," he says.

According to César, there is concern about how the fruit's quality could be affected by the excessive rainfall, as its internal ripening is at a more advanced stage than usual at this time of year. "We are predicting a shorter mandarin season this year because, in addition to having started earlier, the excess humidity could make it impossible to store the fruit in chambers to be able to sell it until May, as we have done in other years."



© Clasol

In the face of market pressure to harvest mandarins with the right color, prices at the source are on an upward trend. "Prices at the source are rising above acceptable levels for the market at the time of sale," says the representative of this company based in the town of Les Alqueries in Castellon.

As far as oranges are concerned, Grupo Clasol is now clearing off the last stocks of Navel and starting with the first Lane Late harvests. "Orange prices also continue to rise and are not in line with the market's reality, which is concerning, considering that we'll soon be getting an abundant supply from Egypt and Greece at lower prices."

© Clasol

Spain has lost some competitiveness in the clementine and early orange markets due to overlap with the Southern Hemisphere, and there's also growing competition with other third countries in the second part of the season. Nonetheless, César says that "there will continue to be markets relying on Spain's service and logistics capacity when it comes to putting fresh, well-packed, quality produce on the shelves, as opposed to cheap, bulk produce from third countries. In this regard, we'll continue to face no competition."

© Clasol

Clasol is now starting its first strawberry and raspberry sales, and in spring, it will start with its stone fruit season. The company achieved a turnover of 150 million euros last season and expects to grow by 15% this year, reaching 180 million euros.

