Hygienic processing and automation focus at equipment exhibition

Sormac will present a range of processing equipment and technical developments at Fruit Logistica, covering applications from standalone machines to fully integrated vegetable and fruit processing lines. The company's focus is on hygienic design, automation, and process efficiency for both batch-oriented fresh kitchens and higher-volume, automated operations.

According to the company, its portfolio includes individual machines as well as complete project solutions, allowing processing capacity to be adjusted over time. Sormac representatives, including technical specialists and sales staff, will be available to discuss equipment selection, line configuration, and operational considerations.

© Sormac

Focus on hygienic machine design

Hygienic design is positioned as a core principle in the development of new machines. The approach centres on improving cleanability to support effective disinfection and reduce microbiological risks during processing. Sormac states that this work is informed by microbiological research carried out both internally and at vegetable processing sites. Findings from these studies have been incorporated into design adjustments on existing machines, including the USM-H100 onion peeler, which will be shown at the stand.

Research on aphid removal in lettuce

The reduction in available crop protection products against aphids has increased pressure on both growers and processors. Aphids can affect crop quality in the field and create issues during processing. Sormac reports that it is investigating adaptations to washing technology aimed at removing aphids without chemical agents. This work is being carried out at its laboratory in Venlo, in cooperation with Vertify and several Dutch lettuce processors. The company indicated that preliminary findings and practical implications can be discussed during the event.

© Sormac

Machines on display and live demonstrations

Sormac plans to demonstrate a selection of machines, including:

Peeling machines:

MP-400 melon peeler for melons, watermelons, and pumpkins

UP-4000 knife peeler for carrots and cucumbers

CBS/MBS peeling machine for potatoes, beets, celery, and baby carrots

USM-H100 onion peeler

Vegetable and fruit cutting machines

BSM-150 belt slicer

DC-145 dicer

FS-3600 slice and wedge cutter

Coring machines:

OptiCor OC-60 for coring and cutting iceberg lettuce

PepperCorer PC-55 for coring and cutting peppers

Drying:

MC-44/Vario basket centrifuge for drying washed and cut vegetables

Automation and monitoring:

OptiView camera system for monitoring and recording at critical production points

OptiPro vision technology for process monitoring in leafy vegetable processing

© Sormac

Project support and post-harvest systems

Beyond individual machines, Sormac also works on complete processing projects, covering engineering, layout, and implementation. The company will also outline its approach to post-harvest handling for leafy vegetables in Controlled Environment Agriculture systems.

Roy Lemmen, Commercial Director at Sormac, said: "Continuity in production, smart and easy-to-operate machines, and a constant focus on quality and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. At this exhibition, we will demonstrate how our solutions contribute to the success of our customers."

Sormac will be at Fruit Logistica 2026, Stand C-40, Hall 1.1.

