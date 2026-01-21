Australian growers question Vietnam pomelo imports

Producers in Australia's Northern Territory tropical fruit sector are concerned that proposed imports of pomelo from Vietnam could place pressure on the domestic market and affect the viability of local production.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry last year recommended that pomelo imports from all commercial production areas in Vietnam be permitted, subject to a set of biosecurity requirements. The proposal has prompted responses from growers in the Northern Territory, where pomelo production forms part of the broader tropical fruit mix.

Tropical Primary Products farm manager Han Shiong Siah, who produces pomelo in the rural area around Darwin, said increased imports could lower prices and reduce returns for local growers. "We're concerned the imports from Vietnam will inundate our industry with their pomelos," he said.

Industry figures published by Citrus Australia in 2023 estimated Australia's annual pomelo production at around 1,000 tons, spread across Far North Queensland, the Murray Valley in New South Wales and Victoria, the South Australian Riverland, and the Northern Territory. Government data shows Australia imported more than 3,800 tons of pomelo from the USA, Israel, Spain, and New Zealand between 2015 and 2024, while Vietnam's production was reported at close to 1 million tons in 2022.

Mr Siah said local dragon fruit producers had previously faced difficulties following increased imports in 2017 and expressed concern that similar market conditions could develop for pomelo. "I hope we don't follow the dragon fruit industry with so many imported dragon fruits, which almost led to the collapse of the industry here," he said.

Darwin dragon fruit grower Liza Nguyen also referred to the impact of imports on the sector. "We did put it up on the market, one farm obviously closed down here in the NT, and we're pretty much the only one growing now in the NT," she said. "It's very difficult for growers to compete with the imported, because they come in [with a] much cheaper price and we can't compete."

Citrus Australia previously described proposed Vietnamese pomelo imports as posing an "unacceptable biosecurity risk" unless robust measures were in place, but has since moderated its position following discussions with the agriculture department. Chief executive Nathan Hancock said the organisation had sought a more detailed technical review earlier in the process. "We do feel that the department's listened to our concerns, and we're hoping that they will take on some of our mitigations and recommendations," he said.

Mr Hancock added that while concerns around market pressure were understood, imports were part of broader trade relationships. "The citrus industry is one that benefits a lot from exporting ourselves and being in a free-trade arrangement; we have to take the ups and the downs," he said.

Source: ABC News