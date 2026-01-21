Piura allocated over 20,000 hectares to Sutil limes last year

The 2025 season confirmed the importance of the Sutil lime in Piura's agriculture. According to official data from the Regional Directorate of Agriculture, the region produced 203,814 tons over 17,253 hectares. The average yield was 11.81 tons per hectare, and the farm-gate price was 1.41 soles per kilogram.

The Regional Government's figures show the Sutil lime's growing importance in agriculture in the north of the country. Throughout the year, the Sutil lime has maintained a steady presence in both the domestic and international markets, reinforcing its strategic role in Piura's agricultural sector.

In 2025, Piura exported 277.71 tons of Sutil limes, primarily to Chile, Panama, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, and the UK, solidifying its significant role in Peru's export of this product.

The crop is grown on 18,555 hectares, highlighting the widespread use of Sutil lime among regional producers. This activity is a key source of income for thousands of small- and medium-sized farmers and boosts the regional agricultural economy.

Overall, the data confirm that lime is essential for diversifying domestic supply and exports, positioning it as a strategically valuable crop for Piura's agricultural growth.

