"Intensified competition from production areas puts pressure on the sales of Crispy Honey Kumquats"

Crispy Honey Kumquats from Rong'an, Guangxi, China, have been highly popular in recent years and have enjoyed strong sales. This season, weather conditions in the production area have been favorable, resulting in stable fruit quality; however, sales are currently under pressure.

"The price of Crispy Honey Kumquats is relatively high compared with other citrus fruits, but both sales volume and prices have declined this year. In addition to the impact of the overall consumer environment, this is directly related to the continuous expansion of planting areas outside Rong'an over the past two years," said Mr. Li Yingyi of Wanbangbang Agriculture in Rong'an, Guangxi.

"In recent years, the rising popularity of Rong'an Crispy Honey Kumquats has driven rapid expansion of planting in other parts of Guangxi and in Yunnan, with total planting areas now approaching that of Rong'an. Due to climatic factors, Crispy Honey Kumquats from Yunnan mature and enter the market about half a month earlier than those from Rong'an, with farm-gate prices roughly one-third lower. However, their taste and sweetness differ from Rong'an fruit. Many consumers lack a clear understanding of Crispy Honey Kumquats and are easily influenced by price, choosing fruit from other regions. Some consumers also stop repurchasing after finding the taste unsatisfactory, which has contributed to a significant price decline this year."

As a result, a price inversion has emerged. "Large-sized Crispy Honey Kumquats are now experiencing an inversion between production-area prices and market prices. In the Rong'an production area, the farm-gate price is around ¥60 (US$0.38) per kilogram, while market prices are only about ¥40 (US$0.25) per kilogram, putting pressure on many Rong'an-related businesses. Currently, Crispy Honey Kumquat prices are at their lowest point."

"At present, about 60% to 70% of fruit in the main production areas remains unharvested, whereas in previous years nearly two-thirds would have already been harvested. The delay is mainly due to unsatisfactory prices, weak market demand, and delayed ripening of some fruit caused by the later arrival of the solar term this year."

In terms of size, smaller fruit is currently in higher demand due to its lower price, while sales of larger fruit, such as Crispy Honey Kumquat No. 1 and No. 2, have slowed. "Because larger fruit has stronger gift-giving attributes, demand is expected to increase significantly as the Chinese New Year approaches."

Looking ahead, Mr. Li said, "Based on past experience, the 20 days before the Chinese New Year are the peak demand period. We hope prices will recover around January 25th, but there are many uncertainties this year, and actual demand remains unclear."

It is worth noting that the export market has become an important growth driver. "This season, the export volume of Rong'an Crispy Honey Kumquats has increased by at least three to four times compared to last year, with favorable export prices. This is mainly due to more local companies obtaining export qualifications and growing overseas recognition of this fruit. Current export markets include Canada, Malaysia, the Middle East, and Central Asia, primarily via sea freight. The export season runs from November 10th to mid-January, and can be extended to the end of January for Southeast Asian markets. We believe that, in the future, Crispy Honey Kumquats will gain even more export opportunities due to their quality and flavor."

Wanbangbang Agriculture operates a 100-hectare self-managed planting base and a 3,000-square-meter processing facility in Rong'an, with sales channels covering supermarkets, wholesale markets, e-commerce platforms, chain fruit stores, and export markets. "Going forward, the company will focus on improving product quality, strengthening cooperation with fruit retail chains, and prioritizing market development in Guangdong and Guangxi."

For more Information:

Li Yingyi

Guangxi Rong'an Wanbangbang Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.

+86 18376 744773