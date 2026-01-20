"The citrus volumes for the processing industry are there, but Brazilian juice is driving down prices"

"When it comes to the production of citrus fruit juices, our aim is to prevent undeclared varietal blends at the time of fruit delivery. That is why we continue committing to a transparent supply chain," reports Salvatore Imbesi, quality manager at the Sicilian Agrumi-Gel.

According to the manager, the topic is one of great interest for the entire derivative sector, as can be gathered by the expressions of interest that in-depth studies on the subject do not fail to arouse.

"Producers are always worried about the climate: in addition to the poor shelf-life, the strong gusts of wind that swept the area a few days ago caused the fruit to drop and damaged numerous blond oranges. Some batches of Tarocco were also damaged. As for the juice of blond oranges, our commercial policy has aimed at maintaining last year's prices - a strategic decision aimed at favouring continuity and stability in the planning with our customers."

"The citrus volumes for the processing industry are there. What is driving down prices is the Brazilian juice, whose quotations are too low compared to the production costs of the Italian product. We are protecting Italian productions by raising awareness among well-structured producer organisations and, of course, individual producers. We are hoping for a positive campaign for Tarocco, with prices that can compensate the hard work of farmers. The temperature drop of the past few days has certainly favoured the quality of the citrus fruits, increasing their sweetness and intensifying the internal and external pigmentation of blood oranges."

Agrumi-Gel products are distributed on five continents. Volumes are as follows: 10% in Italy, 50% in Europe, 25% in Japan, and 15% in America. The company sells directly to bottling companies all over the world. The product is supplied in 220 litre metal drums, 25 kg plastic drums and buckets, and 25 tonne tanks. The main customers are companies operating in the production of beverages or cosmetic products. Recently, a department for packaging the finished product in cartons and bottles was implemented, opening up the end-consumer market as well.

