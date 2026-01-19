Photo report: 24,000 visitors at Sival 2026

The 39th Sival closed its doors last week. Nearly 24,000 visitors flocked to the Parc des Expositions in Angers for the 3-day event. According to the organizers, this was a "real performance", given the "uncertain economic climate."

On the international front, the momentum was confirmed this year, as this edition of Sival welcomed 69 targeted buyers of 19 different nationalities, generating more than 330 meetings as part of the VIBE business convention. The off-site visits were also a resounding success, highlighting the strengths of the region's companies.

Click here to see the photo report

© FreshPlaza

Highlights of SIVAL 2026

Conferences, forums, and dedicated events such as FRUIT 2050 are all linked to the major challenges facing the specialized plant sectors. Sival offers a wealth of content with a high degree of expertise. This year, Sival was marked by a number of highlights: an exceptional partnership with CTIFL and the creation of a Les Racines du Futur® podcast. Sival has a new tool for disseminating knowledge more widely about the specialized plant sectors. Co-produced with CTIFL, this new format reinforces Sival's commitment to serving the sector and maintaining a permanent link throughout the year. The first episodes were recorded at the opening of the event and will be broadcast this spring on all podcast download platforms.

© FreshPlaza

Varietal innovation also made a big comeback this year in the Sival Innovation Competition, with 6 new varieties. A new pear variety stood out: the KIARA pear. Tasted at the show, it was very well received. Finally, Agreen Défi, the Artificial Intelligence Hackhaton designed to provide practical solutions to the problems facing the world of agriculture, was also presented this year.

Click here to see the photo report

© FreshPlaza

See you in 2027, on January 12-13-14th, for the next edition of Sival, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.