"Ten per cent sweetcorn discount if Senegal wins Africa Cup final"

The Senegalese sweetcorn season has started at Hermans Suikermais. "We source Senegalese maize from December, and it stays on the market for almost six months. I increasingly see Senegal as the vegetable garden of Western Europe during the winter," says Giel Hermans.

In Senegal, the focus is not only on maize at the moment, as the country is also gripped by the Africa Cup. Yesterday, Sadio Mané sent Senegal into the final in the closing stages, where the West African country will face Morocco.

For Giel Hermans, who is flying to Senegal on Saturday, there is reason to link a promotion to the occasion, together with supplier SCL. "I do not even know how I am going to get out of the celebrations," he says. If Senegal wins the final, Hermans Suikermais will offer fresh Senegalese maize at a 10% discount next Monday and Tuesday.

"Sales of sweetcorn are going well. There is an abundant harvest of good quality, completely different from last year. Supply is sufficient, and sales are holding up well despite the winter weather. However, the real high season has yet to take off."

Traditionally, the Senegal season runs until the end of April, after which Hermans Suikermais switches back to the Morocco season, coincidentally, Senegal's opponent in the Africa Cup final. "But if Senegal wins, a special promotion will apply on Monday and Tuesday, 19 and 20 January."

Ready for shipment

