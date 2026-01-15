California rains offer opportunities for citrus from Morocco this season

This time of year, most citrus consumed in the U.S. originates from the state of California. However, supply is complemented with small volumes from Morocco. Right now, Morocco is shipping Nadorcott mandarins, but harvest is off to a slow start due to unusual rains. "Normally, we start shipping in week 52, but we are about two to three weeks behind and will start shipping this week," says Miles Fraser-Jones, Vice President, Sales & Product Management,

Citrus & Deciduous (International) at Fresh Del Monte. The fruit will undergo a cold treatment protocol and is expected to arrive on the U.S. East Coast in about two weeks. Despite the rain events, Fraser-Jones doesn't expect any arrival issues. "It's a strong piece of fruit," he commented. Nadorcott mandarins will be imported from Morocco between now and the end of March/beginning of April.

© Fresh Del Monte

Nadorcott fruit, grown in Morocco.

Rain causes larger sizing on oranges

Limited volumes of oranges are also coming into the U.S. from Morocco. California's orange season started in November, but the state has seen a lot of rain since then, causing sizes to increase with lots of availability in 48, 56, and 72 ct. "In addition to larger sizes, the water that has entered the orchards also increases the risk of fungal diseases," said Fraser-Jones. As a result, the eating quality of clementines has been impacted, and Tango mandarins are witnessing a lot of fruit drop. California is now heading into the W. Murcott mandarin season, for which the impact of the rain has yet to be seen. As a result of wet weather conditions, California may see an earlier end to its mandarin and orange seasons that normally last through June.

Morocco witnesses strong demand from Europe

Larger sizing on oranges from California will give Morocco an opportunity to ship smaller size oranges to the U.S., to be used in bagging programs. "At Fresh Del Monte, we are also considering bringing in oranges from Morocco to support retailers with smaller sizing," Fraser-Jones shared. However, the U.S. is not the only market asking for citrus fruit. "The world market is fairly strong, giving Morocco options to ship to other countries," he added. Spain doesn't seem to have a good crop and as a result, demand from the EU and Russia for Moroccan citrus is strong.

U.S. market may not be Morocco's first choice

It is shaping up to be a different season for Morocco compared to last year when it was challenging to ship to the U.S. "Last season, California citrus production was very strong with high quality, which limited opportunities for Morocco," mentioned Fraser-Jones. This year, however, the North African country has export opportunities to many more countries and coupled with a 10 percent import tariff, they are expected to ship less citrus fruit to the U.S.

© Fresh Del Monte

Orchard with Nadorcott trees in Morocco.

Fruit Logistica Berlin

In a few weeks, Fresh Del Monte will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. Meet Fraser-Jones and other Fresh Del Monte team members in Hall 5.2, stand B-10 from February 4 – 6, 2026.

For more information:

Miles Fraser-Jones

Fresh Del Monte

Tel: +1 (856) 693-2217

[email protected]

www.freshdelmonte.com