"The Earlyna mandarin has proven to be a reliable alternative and demand for it is on the rise"

In Spain, the season for the Early Pride mandarin variety, commercially known as Earlyna, has now come to an end, and, despite the difficulties caused by the weather, it has performed well compared to other varieties, filling a strategic market gap that will lead to its demand increasing in the coming seasons.

"This season has been decisive in the consolidation of the Earlyna mandarin as a leading variety. In a year marked by widespread quality problems in early clementines, the Earlyna mandarin has proved to be a reliable, high-quality alternative," says Fernando Castelló Naya, Business Unit Manager at Bollo Natural Fruit and partner of EVAM.

© Alejandro Reula Fotografia

"The Earlyna has effectively filled the commercial gap in November, thereby connecting the Southern and Northern Hemisphere campaigns and allowing customers to maintain a continuous supply of premium mandarins. This has facilitated a smooth transition in the market, avoiding interruptions in the product's supply," says Castelló.

The weather during the season had no negative impact on the fruit's size. According to Castelló, "almost all of the production reached commercial sizes, a testament to the variety's robustness and adaptability to environmental conditions. There have also been no problems with the fruit's skin. Unlike clementines, which are prone to suffering a condition that results in the skin separating from the flesh, the quality of Earlyna mandarins remains optimal, which contributes to a better presentation and greater market acceptance."

"This mandarin has an excellent commercial performance after packing, which makes it suitable for a wide variety of markets, both European and international. Our clients' response has been very positive, highlighting its versatility and stability in the supply chain. They appreciate the fruit's reliable quality and almost complete lack of seeds and phytosanitary issues, with no spider mite problems or the rotting that affects clementines subjected to degreening. This feature has generated a high level of satisfaction and confidence."

© Alejandro Reula Fotografia

Demand for this variety is growing, and it will become necessary to cultivate more hectares, according to Castelló. In fact, Bollo Natural Fruit is investing in new Earlyna plantations of its own, which will be added to the already consolidated ones. "Demand is clearly on the rise. Large European retailers have already secured volumes for the coming season, which means that it will be necessary to plan for the future in order to have more plantations available," he says.

"The retail channel, in particular, sees the variety as a solution to extend the mandarin season without sacrificing shelf life or quality. As a large enough volume becomes available in future seasons, it is likely that many clients will opt for the Earlyna instead of for clementines that require degreening processes, due to its better commercial behavior and lower risk of deterioration," says Fernando Castelló.

"In short, the Earlyna is positioned as a strategic variety with a promising future, capable of meeting the demands of the European and global market and driving sustainable growth in the production of early mandarins. In fact, thanks to its promotional campaign, it has achieved good recognition from growers, the media, and clients, who already know it by its registered trademark," says Bollo's Business Unit Manager.

For more information:

Fernando Castelló Naya

Bollo Natural Fruit

Tel.: + 34 962 89 54 43

https://bollonaturalfruit.com

www.earlyna.com

www.clubvvp.es