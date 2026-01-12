Southern Exposure 2026 Educational Session speakers announced

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) announced its educational session lineup of speakers for its upcoming annual conference, Southern Exposure: From Fields to Families. The event takes place February 26–March 1, 2026, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

Southern Exposure 2026 will spotlight the platform of SEPC board chair Sloan Lott, whose theme — "From Fields to Families: Nourishing Our Nation" — underscores the connection between agriculture, retail, and the families who depend on fresh produce.

The educational programming will feature two sessions:

Educational Session I: The State of Agriculture: This session will explore today's most pressing agricultural challenges and opportunities, offering insights from leaders rooted in production and supply chain innovation.

Moderator: Robby Cruz, vice president of produce & floral, Target

Panelists: Steve Church, chairman, Church Brothers Farms; Sarah Frey, founder & CEO, Frey Farms; Ashley Rawl, VP of sales, marketing & product development, WP Rawl

Educational Session II: The Power of Produce 2026: Focusing on data, consumer trends, and the evolving role of produce at retail, this session will examine how fresh foods continue to drive growth and connection across the industry.

Moderator: Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods, FMI

Insights guru: Anne-Marie Roerink, president, 210 Analytics, LLC

Panelists: Shanan Cox, senior director of produce, Sam's Club; Andy Hamilton, CEO, Markon Cooperative; Chris Keetch, director, produce & floral, The GIANT Company

"We are proud to present an exceptional group of grower leaders for our opening educational session, The State of Agriculture, where attendees will gain timely insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping our industry today," said Lott, who is also the director of sales at Bland Farms. "These growers represent decades of experience and a deep commitment to feeding families across our nation, and we are equally excited to have Robby Cruz guiding the conversation by asking the critical questions that matter most to our industry."

Lott also highlighted the continued importance of SEPC's signature data-driven programming. "Our second educational session, The Power of Produce, remains a cornerstone of the

Southern Exposure experience," he said. "Anne-Marie Roerink will once again deliver consumer and marketplace insights, while Rick Stein will moderate a distinguished panel of retail and foodservice leaders sharing real-world perspectives from across the produce landscape."

"These sessions are designed to deliver meaningful takeaways and forward-looking insights," Lott added. "Attendees will leave better informed and better prepared to help shape the future direction of our industry."

Southern Exposure 2026 will bring together growers, retailers, distributors, and service providers for education, networking, and a celebration of the produce community.

