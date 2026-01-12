New varieties and plant health key in soft fruit

There was plenty to discuss when it came to soft fruit, and once again the International Soft Fruit Conference – traditionally organised in the Netherlands at the beginning of the year – proved to be the focal point for the international soft fruit sector. Developments in cultivation and breeding are being closely monitored by the industry in order to respond to a growing, yet increasingly challenging market.

Everbearers

The popularity of everbearers continues, although there is still a lot to learn about the most effective cultivation strategies. And there are other major challenges in production, particularly related to plant health. In North America, several viruses and diseases are having a major impact on the sector, leading to a reduction in acreage among a number of large players operating high-tech facilities. This trend is not visible in Europe, but growers there are having to adapt to further restrictions in the availability of crop protection products. As a result, numerous suppliers of biological crop protection solutions and powdery mildew robots were present at the event. Combined with various harvesting robots and robotic systems for biological crop protection, more robotics were on display than ever before.

All Eyes on Breeding

Growers and traders are eagerly awaiting what new varieties will bring to the strawberry sector. Less susceptibility to diseases, longer shelf life, cleaner production methods, and greater labour efficiency are all high on the wish list. The newly introduced variety from Bayer/De Ruiter already ticks several of these boxes. With firmer fruit and a high Brix level, Solara clearly shows market potential. Breeders also highlight its higher fruit weight and longer stem, which should enable more efficient harvesting.

Other developments are also being followed closely, with seed-propagated cultivation playing a key role. Breeder ABZ Seeds has been known for this approach for many years and also holds a strong position in the ornamental sector. After Limgroup presented its first seed-propagated strawberry variety at Strawberry Day two years ago – aimed exclusively at commercial production – the cultivated area has expanded significantly. More seed-based varieties are expected in the coming years, a development that is set to transform the sector.

While collaboration between breeding, propagation, and production has long been strong, the sector is now also making efforts to involve trade and retail more closely in variety selection and market positioning.

Strawberries and beyond

Unlike the Strawberry Day organised the day before, for the Dutch and Belgian industries, the International Soft Fruit Conference also places greater emphasis on blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. These crops are also experiencing strong growth, although aligning production with market demand remains challenging. In Northwest Europe, similar issues to those faced in strawberries come into play: labour availability and a further restricted crop protection toolbox. On an international level, weather conditions and water availability are key factors. The blueberry market in particular continues to globalise, leading to higher demands on quality and logistics – and, of course, on carbon footprint. Here too, breeders are being closely watched.

