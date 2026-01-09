Thailand instructs attachés to boost agricultural exports

Thailand's caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao has instructed agricultural attachés in 11 countries to intensify efforts to expand exports of Thai agricultural products, address non-tariff barriers, and increase shipments to key markets.

The directive was issued during a teleconference with overseas representative offices of the Office of Agricultural Affairs. Thammanat told officials to align their work with a "market-led, innovation-supported, higher income" strategy aimed at improving export performance.

According to Thammanat, priorities include strengthening confidence in established markets to safeguard Thailand's market share and targeting products with export growth potential. These include dried seahorses, dried geckos, live crocodiles intended for consumption, and crocodile parent stock for farming. He also called for expanded cooperation with key trading partners, including China, and wider use of sales channels such as digital platforms to reach consumers more directly.

Thammanat emphasised the need to proactively address non-tariff measures affecting Thai agricultural exports, with particular attention to environmental regulations. He said agricultural attachés should move quickly to resolve obstacles that may affect competitiveness and maintain export continuity. Officials were also instructed to closely monitor the drafting and signing of agriculture-related agreements currently under negotiation to ensure they lead to tangible market access outcomes.

Attachés reported that Thailand's agricultural trade continued to grow in 2025 across major destinations including China, the European Union, and the United States, despite broader global economic pressures. Several Thai agricultural and food products were reported to be maintaining positive export momentum.

Thammanat urged officials to accelerate the removal of trade barriers while continuing to uphold product standards and to identify new export opportunities where possible.

As part of product-specific initiatives, the Ministry of Agriculture said it will increase coordination with relevant agencies to expand exports of Thai Cavendish bananas to Japan. Thailand is currently utilising only 31% of its allocated banana export quota to the Japanese market, according to the ministry.

Thammanat also instructed agencies to begin preparations for Thailand's participation in the International Horticultural Expo 2027, GREEN x EXPO 2027, to be held in Yokohama, Japan. The event is expected to be used as a platform to promote Thai agricultural products and strengthen international market engagement.

The ministry said these measures form part of ongoing efforts to improve market access, diversify export destinations, and support Thailand's agricultural sector through export-led growth strategies.

Source: The Nation