Southern Europe citrus production decline expected in MY 2025/26

The MY 2025/26 citrus season has begun under challenging conditions across southern Europe. Spain, Italy, and Greece, the region's main citrus producers, are experiencing lower yields due to extreme weather, increased pest pressure, and evolving market dynamics.

Despite these challenges, the European citrus sector continues to adapt, supported by improved market transparency, advances in production techniques, and emerging opportunities linked to sustainability-focused exports.

For MY 2025/26, production of oranges, mandarins, and lemons in the European Union is expected to decline compared with the previous season, while grapefruit output is forecast to increase. With steady internal demand and a continued regionalisation of trade flows, intra-EU trade from producing countries to the main consuming Member States is expected to remain predominant.

To view the full report, click here.

Source: USDA