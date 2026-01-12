"In this depressed market, we try to steer our clients towards oranges"

The citrus season is currently experiencing some turbulence. Between a premature end to the clementine season and a timid start to the mandarin season, the market is having to cope with reduced availability, despite a very favorable consumer climate. Established at the Rungis MIN, Ets Meseguer is one of the few operators still present on the market in this difficult context.

© Ets Meseguer

A shortened clementine season and a difficult link-up with mandarins © Ets Meseguer

This year, the clementine season came to an end earlier than expected, around two and a half weeks ahead of a traditional season. "Usually, we manage to bridge the gap between clementines and mandarins. This year, however, things are more complicated," explains Benoît Maillard-Guillon. The particularly mild weather conditions in November had an impact on the orchards, complicating the harvest and speeding up the ripening of the fruit. This resulted in a lack of volumes in a strategic niche market. "Consumers look for something other than apples and pears, and the end-of-year festivities - the key consumption period for exotic fruits - are over. Citrus fruits are the stars of the fruit aisle at this time of year, helped by the winter weather, which is well established in France."

Mandarins got off to a good start with Clémenvilla, but volumes are still insufficient. "Today, we are at around 20% of our mandarin sales capacity," explains Benoît Maillard-Guillon. However, the situation should improve in the coming weeks, particularly with the expected arrival of Tangold, which will complete the range alongside Clémenvilla and Orri.

© Ets Meseguer

Good taste despite limited volumes

Quantities may be lacking, but the quality is once again very good. "The rain came at just the right time, which means that we have good sizes this year. The coloring is top-notch (even better for Sicilian blood oranges than last year), with very high sugar levels and a truly optimal taste, for oranges, mandarins, and clementines alike," according to Benoît Maillard-Guillon. This is a definite advantage in the current complicated market. "The situation means that there are very few operators present at the moment. In difficult times, only the most serious producers manage to work their produce properly without the risk of quality problems. Although it is very frustrating not to be able to meet all demands, we are at least sure and satisfied with the quality we are selling."

Oranges as a bridging product in an unbalanced market

Faced with a shortage of small citrus fruits, Ets Meseguer is trying to steer its clients towards oranges, which are more readily available. "We are at 50-60% of our orange capacity. It has not been any easier for growers to get into the orange orchards than it has been for clementines, but we have a larger surface area, so volumes are higher. At the moment, we offer table oranges, particularly the Navelina, which has an excellent taste. And the further we get into the season, the tastier the product will be."

Spain largely dominates supplies, with less competition from Egypt this year. Italy is still present in certain niches, notably for oranges with leaves, but in limited volumes.

Avoid excessive margins that keep consumers away © Ets Meseguer

Against this backdrop, with demand far outstripping supply, the question of selling prices remains central. "My biggest fear is that excessive prices will put the brakes on consumption," warns Benoît Maillard-Guillon. "We must not play the inflation game. Quality is exceptional, and now is the time to capture consumers at the point of sale, not drive them away with excessive prices and abusive margins."

The situation is tense, with an impact that could have been limited with better anticipation. "It is at times like these that we want to remind our clients that they are dealing with professionals. When we say it is time to buy, we have to think in terms of availability, not just margins." Anticipation is essential if we are to avoid repeating the same imbalances every year. "Not everything can be decided at the last minute. I hope that this season will raise awareness of the enormous amount of work carried out upstream, enabling us to make accurate recommendations that are as close to reality as possible."

Ets Meseguer

Benoît Maillard-Guillon

