"The competitiveness of Argentinian oranges depends more on quality than on volumes"

Orange production in Argentina has remained relatively stable in recent years, although with a clear preference for higher-quality fruit with an exportable destination. Nahuel Lavino, of Fama Importadora y Exportadora S.A., says that in the 2025 season, they managed to export approximately 30% more than in 2024 thanks to favorable commercial windows and a lower supply from other countries.

Market conditions were solid at the beginning of the season; however, towards the end of the campaign, strong supply pressure - mainly from South Africa - took a toll on prices. Still, a normal volume is expected for 2026, with good calibers and condition. According to Lavino, "the competitiveness of Argentinean oranges is based more on the internal and external quality of the fruit than solely on volumes."

© FAMA Argentina

Europe and the United Kingdom remain strategic markets for the sector, with South America also playing an important role due to its proximity and seasonal complementarity. Besides, new destinations in Latin America - such as Colombia, Ecuador, and Guatemala - are starting to gain prominence.

The strategy, says Lavino, is not based on one-off sales. "We have prioritized maintaining commercial relationships rather than seeking spot sales. The predictability and consistency of the Argentinian production are highly appreciated."

© FAMA Argentina

FOB prices remained stable at the beginning of the 2025 season, but subsequently fell back in the face of the global increase in exportable supply. "In many cases, prices have not fully reflected the increase in production and logistics costs," he says.

© FAMA Argentina

Profitability remains tight, and logistics is one of the main challenges. "Today, planning and anticipation are key to ensuring having enough space and loading capacity," says Lavino, who also highlights the growing importance of inputs and certifications.

Traceability has become fundamental for the export sector. "Today we have traceability by batch, which allows us to know exactly the origin of each exported fruit and all the handling carried out," he says. This, together with strict compliance with official protocols and coordinated work with Senasa, helps strengthen the supplier's reputation and facilitates access to demanding markets.

© FAMA Argentina

There are clear objectives for the next 2-3 years. "We are looking to consolidate our relations with current clients through stable programs and continue growing in a properly-planned manner in the markets where Argentina is really competitive."

Investments will continue to focus on post-harvest, packaging, digitalization of processes, and operational efficiency. In Lavino's words: "We believe that Argentinian oranges definitely have a place in the international market when work is done in a professional, predictable and customer-focused way."

For more information:

Nahuel Lavino

FAMA

Tel.: +34 636 497 142

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.citrusfama.com.ar