“We are coming off a year with a small harvest and now expect a good volume”

According to Marcos Araújo, Commercial Manager of Frutura Uruguay S.A., the Uruguayan citrus sector is getting ready for a year with better prospects in the orange market after a previous season with low production. He also says that there are prospects of a remarkable volume in the next harvest, although that will still depend on the sanitary and climatic conditions in the coming months.

"We are coming off a year with a small harvest, and we expect a good volume next season," says Araújo, underlining that the fruit's cosmetic quality and health will be decisive for the start of the harvest. Most of the production is grown on the northern coast of the country, in the departments of Salto and Paysandú, areas that combine scale, experience, and earliness.

© Frutura Uruguay

In terms of varieties, the season will be dominated by late oranges, especially Valencia Midknight and Valencia Late, which account for the largest volumes. In the early segment, there are still Navels, although their weight is relatively lower. The sector is also making progress in the evaluation of new materials. "Worthy of note is the work carried out by INIA, which has been aiming to obtain seedless varieties with good post-harvest properties and internal quality," he says.

Commercially speaking, there are still significant challenges. Frutura Uruguay has been focusing on the American and regional market, with Brazil as an important destination. However, Araújo acknowledges that "due to logistical difficulties, we've had to be more selective, taking into account the transit time associated with each destination." Besides costs, transit time has become a critical factor in ensuring the supply of a quality product.

Europe remains a traditional market for Uruguayan oranges, although there are still challenges in terms of logistics and access. Still, the country's competitiveness is not subject to debate. "The quality of the products coming from our country is not in question," says Araújo, highlighting the internal quality, the color, and the work the sector is doing to maintain the country's reputation.

© Frutura Uruguay

As a complement to fresh fruit, the company is also committed to industrial development. Since its beginnings, Frutura Uruguay has been promoting investments in juice concentrate and essential oil, seeking to provide an outlet for non-commercial calibers or qualities and to improve the overall efficiency of the business.

Looking to the future, the message is clear: consumers demand consistent quality. "The production process is determined by the needs of the end consumer," says Araújo. In short, their strategy is based on combining a greater volume, varietal differentiation, and management that is increasingly adjusted to the demands of international markets.

