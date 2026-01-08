The orange season in Egypt is going as well as can be hoped, says Gehan Elsherif, executive manager of G Fresh Export & Import: "Egypt is experiencing a solid orange season with a healthy and stable supply. Crop yields remain strong across key growing regions, supported by Egypt's established agricultural infrastructure and export-oriented farming practices. This stability reinforces Egypt's position as one of the leading orange suppliers globally during the winter citrus window."

According to Elsherif, the start of the season had it's difficulties, as there were many competitors in the market as well. "At the beginning of the season, the market faced strong competition, with South African and Chinese oranges present in many East Asian and African markets, while European markets were still influenced by the Greek supply. As the season progressed, Egyptian oranges strengthened their position, thanks to competitive pricing, consistent quality, and reliable availability, allowing demand to improve across key export markets despite ongoing logistical and cost-related challenges."

Elsherif notes that the sizes of this year's oranges are slightly larger than average: "This season has followed the usual pattern, with Navel oranges starting with larger sizes. However, there are expectations that the current early harvest of Valencia oranges will also lean toward larger sizes, as many of the farms currently reaching harvest stage are showing a tendency toward slightly larger fruit compared to average seasons. At the beginning of the season, prices were slightly high, reflecting initial market demand and limited early supply. At this point in time, prices have stabilized, supported by increasing global demand and steady availability of fresh harvests."

"We expect a gradual increase in demand for Egyptian oranges as supplies from other countries start to diminish. With the ongoing harvest and consistent quality, Egypt is well-positioned to meet the rising market demand in various regions over the coming weeks," Elsherif concludes.

