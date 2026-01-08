International retailer meetings set for fruit and vegetable suppliers

An international B2B meeting programme for the fruit and vegetable sector will take place on 22 January in Italy, under the format "International Business Meetings with Retailers." The event is organised by Fresh Food Leader and is designed to facilitate structured, face-to-face discussions between producing and trading companies and purchasing managers from supermarket chains.

© Fresh Food Leader

The meetings focus on creating direct contact between suppliers and large-scale retail buyers. Participating companies use the platform to present products, discuss logistics and supply capabilities, and explore potential commercial cooperation. Discussions typically also address broader topics such as market conditions, consumer trends, and developments within the fresh produce sector.

The format is based primarily on one-to-one meetings. These are supported by a hybrid structure that combines pre-arranged matchmaking appointments with open meetings and, in some cases, store visits. This allows companies and buyers to review product ranges, evaluate supply proposals, and exchange market expectations within a limited time frame.

© Fresh Food Leader

The organisers indicate that the event is intended to support networking between supply-side operators and retail decision-makers. The structure is aimed at helping participants better understand the requirements, purchasing processes, and expectations of national and international supermarket chains.

Participants include fruit and vegetable producers, trading companies and importers, alongside buyers and purchasing managers representing large-scale retail distribution. The meetings are coordinated by a specialised organising company, Fresh Food Leader, which manages registration, scheduling, and buyer participation.

© Fresh Food Leader

Companies wishing to take part are required to register with the organisers. A participation fee applies, and each registered company is scheduled to receive a minimum number of meetings with retail buyers as part of the programme. Further details on the meeting format and registration process are provided directly by the organisers.

The event is positioned as a structured business platform for companies seeking to engage with supermarket purchasing departments and to assess opportunities within large-scale retail distribution.

© Fresh Food LeaderFor more information:

Fresh Food Leader

Tel: +39 349 7404 885

Email: [email protected]

www.freshfoodleader.com