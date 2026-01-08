Rio Grande Valley citrus halted by Mexican fruit fly quarantine

The citrus harvest season in the Rio Grande Valley has been interrupted for growers in Peñitas and La Feria after quarantine measures were imposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in December. The restrictions followed the detection of Mexican fruit fly larvae in a sour orange at a residential property in Peñitas and in a commercial citrus grove in La Feria.

According to the USDA, a total of 177 square miles across the two cities are currently under quarantine. This area includes more than 1,200 acres, approximately 486 hectares, of commercial citrus groves where fruit movement is restricted.

"Everything stops in the sense that you can't pick the fruit anymore until USDA comes in and certifies it," said Jose Silva, Citrus Grove Care Manager in Edinburg. Silva manages multiple citrus operations across the Rio Grande Valley, including 70 acres, about 28 hectares, in La Feria that are now under quarantine.

"That kinda puts a kink in your harvesting schedule because we're scheduled to pick these groves and all of a sudden we can't," Silva said.

The USDA reported that Mexican fruit fly larvae feed inside citrus fruit, leading to internal damage and decay. As a result, fruit from quarantined areas cannot be harvested or transported until specific requirements are met.

To have restrictions lifted, growers must comply with USDA protocols. These include halting fruit movement and applying treatments aimed at controlling the invasive pest. Certification by USDA inspectors is required before harvesting and marketing can resume.

Silva said the ongoing quarantine is causing financial strain. "It is significant, and also we have to keep in mind that these groves need to be picked whenever they're ready to be picked," he said. "If it extends for another 30 days, which means maybe some fruit dropped, we lose fruit."

The impact extends beyond individual operations. USDA data indicate that the quarantine affects eight commercial citrus growers in Peñitas and 61 growers in La Feria. As the quarantine continues, growers remain dependent on inspection timelines and pest management outcomes before they can resume normal harvest and distribution activities.

