Coloring improves on California oranges post ‘inversion layer’

The supply of oranges from California is good following the finish of some of the early season varieties. "We're going into the mid-season varieties of old line Washingtons, regular Washingtons, Fishers and spring navels," says Jesse Silva of Kings River Packing, a family-owned and operated eight-generation grower-packer-shipper, adding that it also has Raspberry oranges–also known as blood oranges–Cara Caras and organic oranges. "Those are starting to really color up and we're into full color fruit now so we should have steady supply through the end of the season."

© Kings River Packing

The coloring up of the fruit is more than welcome following recent weather events, namely an inversion layer over central California for over a month. "It basically stopped the fruit from coloring because the layer created a blanket of warm air and the cooler nighttime temperatures brings on the color," says Silva. "Until three weeks ago, we were still gassing fruit pretty substantially. Then when the rain comes, we have to pick the fruit dry to not have quality problems. So we stopped harvesting and couldn't get in. However, now that we have fully colored fruit, we can go in and pick around the borders and go from there."

Small vs. large fruit

Another challenge with California oranges is the sizing in that the fruit is running exceptionally large. That's leaving supply on 88s and smaller pretty tight with sizes 40s, 48s and 56s more plentiful. This may be due to warmer weather earlier in the season that left the tree continuing to grow fruit. "We had some rain here and there, which helps with the size, but the temperature never dropped down so the fruit has continued to grow," he says, noting some of the sets are also lighter. The crop is also primarily Fancy with a little bit of Choice, though more Choice fruit is coming on now given some thrip has impacted the crop–though nothing like four years ago when thrip seriously affected California citrus.

© Kings River Packing

Along with California, domestic fruit is also coming from both Texas and Florida. Morocco and Spain also have oranges, though those are being pulled mostly by European markets and Canada.

How about demand? "This is our biggest year on record as a company. We have our biggest crop in citrus and navels are definitely bolstered. We've seen really good movement with strong contracts prior to the season starting and the spot market has also been strong," says Silva, noting that while small fruit pricing is strong and continues to climb, large fruit pricing is holding or seeing more deals.

Looking ahead, the company is in full swing on almost all its commodities, except Gold Nugget mandarins, which will start harvest at the end of the month. Moroccan mandarins will also start arrivals on the East Coast at that time.

For more information:

Jesse Silva

Kings River Packing

Tel: +1 (559) 574-1285

https://kingorange.com/