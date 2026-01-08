"Enhancing the value of our oranges by co-branding with the PGI quality mark"

"The citrus market returned to business as usual in December with the start of the Tarocco campaign," explains Serena Scavo, commercial director of Il Girasole Soc. Coop. "November 2025, on the other hand, was a challenging month due to mild temperatures and the abundance of South African produce in the large-scale retail sector."

© Il Girasole soc. coop.Commercial Director of Il Girasole Soc. Coop. Serena Scavo

The citrus fruit sector experienced significant stability during the Christmas period. Despite the usual increase in demand during Christmas week, overall volumes remained in line with the seasonal average. The cooperative maintained high-quality standards and consistent supply through its Donna Rosa and Felicia brands.

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

On 3 January, the company introduced a strategic innovation, uniting the premium brand Donna Rosa with the PGI Sicilian Blood Orange Consortium. This collaboration aims to further elevate Sicily's symbolic fruit. The product features a new design with identification labels for bulk products and 4-fruit baskets, catering to modern, practical consumption needs.

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

According to Serena Scavo, the PGI quality mark is a fundamental step in strengthening the brand's position. "The goal is to bridge the gap within large-scale retail channels while building on our established presence in the hotel and restaurant sectors," she adds. January traditionally marks the beginning of high consumption volumes. The company's varietal calendar, which includes cultivars such as Moro, Tarocco Comune, Gallo, Lempso, and Ippolito, will guide the planning process based on properly timed ripening.

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

"We are optimistic about the coming months," says Serena Scavo. "Our production showcases the finest pigmented Sicilian varieties and ensures freshness throughout the winter."

© Il Girasole soc. coop.

For more information:

Serena Scavo tel. +39 3474242478

Giovanni Scavo tel. +39 337 950 732

Il Girasole Soc. Coop.

Contrada Tre Fontane SNC

95047 Paternò (CT) - Italy

+39 095 623381

[email protected]

www.ilgirasolearance.com