New Zealand responds to Queensland fruit fly find in Auckland

A biosecurity operation is underway in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill after the discovery of a single male Queensland fruit fly in a surveillance trap, according to Biosecurity New Zealand.

The insect was identified as part of Biosecurity New Zealand's national surveillance programme, which includes almost 8,000 traps across the country. "By setting traps for these pest insects, we are able to find them early, know exactly where the problem is, and respond quickly and effectively," said Mike Inglis, Commissioner North at Biosecurity New Zealand.

Authorities stated that this detection does not indicate an outbreak. "The capture of a single male does not mean we have an outbreak. However, while we do our checks for any other fruit flies, we need community help to prevent any possible spread," Mr Inglis said.

As part of the response over the next 72 hours, Biosecurity New Zealand will increase trapping and inspections, with daily checks within a 200 metre zone of the original find and checks every three days in a second zone extending to 1,500 metres.

As a precaution, legal restrictions will be introduced on the movement of fruit and vegetables out of the affected area. "Instructions about these controls, and the exact area affected, will be issued tomorrow (Thursday) once we have completed an initial investigation. In the meantime, we ask that people who live and work in the suburb not take any whole fresh fruit and vegetables out of their property."

Biosecurity staff will be present in the area to provide information, and residents may notice increased inspection and trapping activity. Field officers may request access to properties to check fruit trees and will present official identification and seek permission before entering.

Biosecurity New Zealand is also working with Government Industry Agreement partners in the horticultural sector to manage risks for growers and exporters. Mr Inglis noted that there have been 13 incursions of different fruit fly species in Auckland and Northland since 1996, all of which were eradicated through coordinated action involving authorities, industry, and local communities.

The Queensland fruit fly poses no human health risk, but authorities said establishment would result in economic impacts for the horticulture industry. Biosecurity New Zealand stated that one of the most common pathways for fruit flies to enter New Zealand is through fresh fruit and vegetables, despite strict import controls and border checks.

A further update is scheduled to be provided to the media on the 8th of January. Suspected fruit fly finds can be reported via MPI's Pest and Diseases Hotline on +64 (0) 800 80 99 66.

