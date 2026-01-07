Early bird registration opens for CPMA 2026

Online registration for the 2026 Canadian Produce Marketing Association's Convention and Trade Show (CPMA 2026), taking place April 28-30, in Toronto, Ontario, is now open.

CPMA Annual Trade Show is Canada's largest event dedicated to the fresh fruits and vegetable industry and this year's edition promises to be the biggest show to date. The event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (South Building) and will feature over 700 booths representing more than 300 companies from around the world including, major growers, packers/shippers, wholesalers, retailers, brokers, importers/exporters, foodservice operators, and industry professionals throughout the whole produce supply chain.

CPMA is introducing new initiatives this year, including food stations on the trade show floor and extended show hours on opening day, April 29, to help attendees maximize their networking opportunities, build new connections, and strengthen their business relationships.

© CPMA

"We are delighted to once again bring the industry together in Toronto, Canada's biggest and most diverse city," said Ron Lemaire, CPMA president. "With a trade show floor featuring a record number of booths, we expect to welcome our largest group of participants yet. This year's program is also designed to give attendees more time to expand their professional networks, explore new business opportunities, and socialize to strengthen their business relationships."

To get the most out of this event, industry members are encouraged to secure full delegate passes, which grant access to a wide range of unique educational and networking opportunities, including the trade show floor, business sessions, and social events such as the Chair's Welcome Reception, Awards Brunch, the Delegate Breakfast, and the Annual Banquet.

In addition, early bird full-delegate registrants have a chance of winning a Destination Toronto prize package which includes access to Toronto's Iconic CN Tower EdgeWalk, a $250 food and beverage gift card, and a Toronto CityPass that grants admission to Toronto's top attractions. The lucky winner of this package will be picked randomly after March 6, the early bird registration deadline.

To register and reserve accommodation for CPMA 2026, visit the CPMA Convention website.

For more information:

Micken Kokonya

Canadian Produce Marketing Association

Tel.: +1 (613) 769-8742

[email protected]

https://cpma.ca/