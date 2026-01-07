FreshPlaza mobile app launched today!

Freshplaza is launching an app as a new channel for following daily news in the fresh produce industry. The mobile app makes the platform's content easily accessible. "Wherever and whenever you want, and completely free of charge," says editor-in-chief Nick Peters.

Benefits of the new app include instant notifications for breaking news and daily editions, faster and easier navigation, optimized specifically for mobile, and seamless multi-publication access, making it simple to switch between Freshplaza editions and related FreshPublishers platforms. The mobile-optimized article layouts and image galleries ensure improved readability.

© FreshPlaza.com

Freshplaza.com is the largest online news platform for the international fresh produce industry. With more than 460,000 visitors and 80,000 email newsletter subscribers, it plays a central role in the sector's news landscape. Thanks to unique editions for each continent, a globally active and present editorial team, and strong links with international sister publications, the news service offers a global scope on market developments.

With the introduction of the app, the editorial team aims to provide an additional way to follow the news. The app consists of the same coverage as the website and newsletter and offers notifications when the latest edition is available. The photo reports and job offerings that Freshplaza is well known for are also easy accessible via the app.

The app is available for iPhone and Android.

The app also allows users to easily switch between the various platforms of FreshPublishers, the parent company behind Freshplaza.com, enabling access to all news from the international publications (Freshplaza in seven languages), and international horticultural publications such as HortiDaily, and FloralDaily. Publications from the interior website InteriorDaily are also included. "Connecting the fresh produce industry is at the core of our business, and it's exciting to offer a new tool to do so."

Like the Freshplaza.com website and newsletter, the new platform is free to use and, with its high visitor and readership numbers, offers an ideal way for companies to increase brand awareness in the sector through advertising.

Download the FreshPlaza app to your phone here.