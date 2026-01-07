2026 Orri mandarin season will start earlier and see a 22% increase in volume

The 2026 Orri mandarin harvest in Spain is expected to start earlier and will be about 22-23% larger in volume compared to the 2025 harvest, which was below average. For the first time, the Orri Running Committee will actively promote the fruit's consumption in France and Italy by launching successful marketing campaigns similar to those it has implemented in Spain in recent years.

We anticipate a larger crop for the 2026 season, considering that last year had low production, "says Guillermo Soler, manager of the Orri Running Committee (ORC). "However, we won't reach the record levels of 2024. We could have come close, but multiple hailstorms across large areas of plantations in Castellón and Valencia have significantly reduced the usable supply.

Following a difficult first season for the sector commercially, due to delays in importing mandarins from the Southern Hemisphere and reduced availability of Clemenules caused by recent rains in key growing regions, the industry is now focusing on the second half of the season.

"Normally, extending the Clemenules season results in a delayed start to the second part of the season. However, this season we will begin earlier because nearly all the Clemenules have already been exported. This also means that we'll finish sooner if everything goes according to plan. Although Orri can stay on the tree longer and delay the harvest, we should ideally finish harvesting between March and April when its quality is at its best," Soler pointed out.

"It remains unclear how many volumes of late mandarins from third countries will enter the European market, potentially oversaturating it. Nonetheless, if this occurs, Orri will continue to maintain its prices effectively and ensure fair profitability for growers. We have optimistic expectations for the season's start, anticipating strong demand and steady sales," Soler noted.

Recent marketing efforts in Spain have boosted consumer awareness and appreciation of the Orri variety. "Now, for the first time, we are planning to expand this successful project internationally by introducing Orri to France and Italy. These are two major mandarin markets, but Orri remains relatively unfamiliar there, especially in Italy."

